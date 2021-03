Are you 65 or older and want Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine? Winnsboro’s CHRISTUS Mother Frances Health gives the shots at Winnsboro First United Methodist’s Family Life Center Thursday (Mar 18) and Friday (Mar 19) from 9:00 am until noon. Email Diana.Bottoms@CHRISTUSHealth.org and give your full name, birth date, phone number, and email address. Be patient. It is first-come, first-served starting Monday (Mar 15). You will receive an email with a time for your appointment.