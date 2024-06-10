Johnston County Man Charged In Mother’s Death

Officials arrested Jerry Bennett, Jr., 45, of Johnston County, Oklahoma, for allegedly hitting and killing his mother while driving drunk. Bennett told authorities that he and a child were leaving a family gathering on Memorial Day when they found the mother, Lana Bennett, injured and lying in the road. Bennett later admitted that he had picked her up, dropped her off at home, changed clothes and cars, and called 911. They have charged Bennett with first-degree manslaughter.
