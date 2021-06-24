" /> Join Your Local F-S-A Committee – EastTexasRadio.com
Join Your Local F-S-A Committee

Clint Cooper 4 hours ago

Each year, F-S-A looks for farmers and ranchers to serve on local F-S-A county committees. From June 15 through August 2, you can nominate yourself or a candidate of your choice for your local F-S-A county committee.

County committees represent their community and help ensure U-S-D-A’s farm programs continue to serve local agricultural producers and families.

Almost anyone of legal voting age who participates or cooperates in F-S-A programs can be nominated. Download a nomination form today at F-S-A dot U-S-D-A dot g-o-v forward-slash elections (fsa.usda.gov/elections) or request one from your local office. Remember, you must postmark documents or delivered them back to the county office by the August 2 deadline. Voting takes place this fall.

Make a difference in your county and lead your F-S-A.

