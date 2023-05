A Dallas Police forensic internet expert contacted Paris Police Department investigators that they were investigating a Paris man who had downloaded 40 pieces of Child Pornography. The FBI was also investigating the man, identified as 27-year-old Brandon Michael Stephenson. Agents and the Paris detective met with Stephenson, and further investigation led to 43 more items of Child Porn on his cell phone. He was arrested and is on an $830,000 bond in Lamar County Jail.