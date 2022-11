The Red River County Genealogical Society and Red River County Historical Society will hold a joint meeting Thursday at 6:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville. Marynell Bryant of Sulphur Springs will come in the person of Clarksville’s own Mary Donoho. Mary and her husband, William Donoho, moved from Santa Fe to Clarksville in 1839, where they operated a hotel. Mary made Clarksville her home until she died in 1880.