Joint Statement From TAMU-C Player’s Families

Joint Statement from Bias and Morris Families and Texas A&M University-Commerce.

“Our families are so grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers that continue for Jay and Xavier. As they continue their remarkable progress and recovery from this unthinkable act of violence, we ask everyone to please respect our families and our focus on their support and recovery, as they are both clinically stable.”

“We will not be making further comments on this matter so we can focus on the well-being of our sons and their return to Texas.”

“We appreciate the support and guidance from everyone who is close to our sons, especially Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the administration and coaches from Texas A&M-Commerce.”

From Texas A&M University-Commerce:

“As an institution, we continue to focus on supporting the Bias and Morris families and all those associated with this horrific incident. In response to numerous inquiries of how to best help the families, our Athletics program has worked with the Lone Star Conference and the NCAA to create a Go Fund Me page to assist the family with medical and recovery expenses associated with this event.”