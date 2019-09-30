Joker Notes In Today’s Hollywood Report

The NY Post claims Justin and Hailey Bieber are planning to marry again today at a resort in South Carolina. Guests are upset with the couple because they can’t use the spa, pool and a restaurant due to their wedding. The hotel is offering refunds and upgrades to pacify the angry guests.

BuzzFeed News and Variety magazine say the Los Angeles police are increasing their presence at theaters this week with the release of Joaquin Phoenix’s new movie ”Joker”. They released a statement saying, “The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of public concerns and the historical significance associated with the premiere of ‘Joker’. While there are no credible threats in the Los Angeles area, the department will maintain high visibility around theaters when it opens.”

TMZ claims Sportsbetting.ag is listing odds of 7-1 that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will kiss one another during their Super Bowl halftime performance. Odds of a wardrobe malfunction are listed at 2-1 while odds both women will show considerable amounts of skin are listed at 5-1.

E! News says Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez held their engagement party at a home in Bel Air, California over the weekend. A source tells the website, “It was a dimly lit party with candles everywhere, white flowers and purple lighting. It was held both indoors and outdoors. It was a chance for all of their friends in LA to celebrate their engagement. There was a seated dinner and lots of toasts to Jennifer and Alex. She looked gorgeous in a one shoulder dress, and [had] her hair in a side part. He had on a black suit with no tie.”

The NY Post claims Renee Zellweger wore eight sets of false teeth for her role as Judy Garland in ”Judy.”Makeup designer Jeremy Woodhead tells the paper, “The teeth proved one of the biggest challenges of ‘Judy.’ She had very distinct, ‘gappy’ teeth, and it was shocking toward the end as they were quite rotten. I made seven to eight sets of false teeth. Renée took each set home to practice singing with them.”

People magazine says Tina Fey plans to celebrate ‘Mean Girls Day’ on October 3rd by hosting a “Means Girls” movie watch party on Facebook Live from New York City. The movie is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Busy Philipps will host the live stream with Fey.

Dean Cain tells Entertainment Tonight that he and Teri Hatcher are open to doing Lois & Clark reboot. “She agrees that it would be a great idea. I just don’t know if we agree on what should be happening, which is perfect for Lois and Clark. I’ve already started writing little bits and pieces down, so we’ll see if I can convince someone to make six, 10, 12 episodes. I would love to see that happen because I think we ended on the weirdest note ever, and so we’ve talked about it and I would love to see what they are doing 25 years later, and I’d love to see that situation.

Female First says Jennifer Garner and Andrea Bocelli have recorded a lullaby titled the ‘Dormi Dormi Lullaby’. The track will appear on the extended version of his new album ‘SI’. ‘Dormi Dormi Lullaby’ is sung in Italian and English.

The Denver Post claims John Cena recently visited a Colorado Springs police officer, who suffered a serious brain injury after being shot on August 2018. Cena spent time at Cem Duzel’s home on Friday. They took selfies and chatted.

The Colorado Springs Police posted, “Remember all those posts of a John Cena figurine showing up around the police station, encouraging the WWE star to visit Officer Duzel in person? Well, it finally happened! Thank you to everyone in our community who helped make this happen for Officer Duzel, and thank you to John Cena for supporting our hero along his journey! We are amazed, humbled, and beyond thankful.”