Jolie And Crew Evacuated After Bomb Found In Today’s Hollywood Report

The Sun claims Angelina Jolie and the cast of ”The Eternals” were evacuated from their Canary Islands set after someone found an unexploded bomb. A source tells the newspaper, “It was obviously terrifying — the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed. Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it.”

E! News says Felicity Huffman has started her community service assignment. She has been working at a center in Los Angeles that provides resources, housing, and classes to at-risk teens and tweens. Huffman received the sentence as part of her college admissions scandal.

Woman’s Day magazine claims Cindy Crawford has allegedly warned Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson to stay away from her 18-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber. Pete and Kaia were recently spotted on a date in New York City. A source tells the magazine, “Crawford’s well aware of Pete’s terrible rep for burning through women, so of course, she’s worried sick. This is a guy who goes from one girl to the next, and Cindy can smell trouble a mile away. Gerber is “telling everyone to take a chill pill, she swears they’re just friends, but Cindy’s not stupid – she’s worried that if she doesn’t do something, Kaia’s going to get hurt badly.”

Contact Music claims Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp ended their engagement because he allegedly did not want to get married. A source tells People magazine, ”He didn’t want to get married again. He loves her, but the marriage never seemed to be a part of it. It’s unclear how important marriage was to Meg. But they spent a lot of time together and it’s too bad they split. They really got along so well together.”

Joaquin Phoenix tells the Los Angeles Times that he may do a sequel to ”Joker.” “I wouldn’t just do a sequel just because the first movie is successful. That’s ridiculous. Part of the whole attraction to me was there was no expectation. I didn’t sign a deal to do [more movies]. It was a one-off. Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels. In the second or third week of shooting, I was like, ‘Todd (director), can you start working on a sequel? There’s way too much to explore.’ It was kind of in jest — but not really.”

Martin Scorsese tells the BBC that he could have directed ”Joker” instead of Todd Phillips. “I know the film very well. I know [director Todd Phillips] very well. My producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff produced it. I thought about it a lot over the last four years and decided I did not have the time for it. It was personal reasons why I didn’t get involved. But I know the script very well. It has real energy and Joaquin. You have remarkable work.”

The Daily Mail claims John Travolta recently flew to Adelaide, Australia for a sci-fi convention. He charged fans $250 for a selfie, and $505 for a signed photograph with him. Fans lined up to have their picture taken.

Radar Online claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to do another documentary. A source tells the website they plan to document their trip to the United States “Harry is more haunted by the ghost of Diana than ever before. It has gotten worse, not better since he married Meghan. Because of the amount of attention they have received as a couple they feel like they have a lot of leverage within the family and are signaling they have every intention of continuing to do things their way. Which includes documenting their upcoming trip to the U.S.A. “They both think the African documentary was great and that they are single-handedly modernizing the monarchy. Neither Harry or Meghan have any intention of ceding their position to William and Kate and have no intention of changing the way they want to do things.”

Beverly Hills 90210 star Jennie Garth says her daughters like to raid her closet. “My daughters steal from my closet so much, I feel like I have to have a guard assigned to it. Why save anything for them when they just take what they want?”

TMZ says Alec Baldwin is suing Wojciech Cieszkowski for defamation. He says he lied about their 2018 parking lot dispute. “When two New Yorkers get into an argument over a parking space, typically what happens is they exchange a few sharp words and then move on with their lives. But that is not what happened here. Cieszkowski has instead made up a false story about the encounter and refused to move on unless Baldwin succumbs to his extortionate demands.” Wojciech allegedly claimed Alec hit him.

TV Guide says Seth Meyers’ upcoming Netflix stand-up comedy special, “Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby”, is going to have a special ‘skip politics’ button so people can move past his political jokes. Seth tells CNN Business, “It dawned on me that because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip it. It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, ‘Oh, let me guess there’s going to be jokes about the president.’”