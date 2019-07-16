Jordan and Kirsten Davis Baby News in Today’s Nashville Roundup

People magazine says Jordan Davis and his wife, Kristen, are expecting their first child together. He tells the magazine, “We are so thankful and so blessed. This is a really special moment and we’ve been trying to drink it in and enjoy the process. We are looking forward to meeting the little guy or girl later this year. We’re so grateful for this blessing and if I can be anywhere near the type of father that my dad was to me that will be a really good start. I know Kristen is going to be an incredible mom.”

Luke Combs tells The Washington Post that he’s been more than lucky when it comes to his career. “It’s a combination of things … Hard work. Personal sacrifice. Luck. Timing. Surrounding yourself with trustworthy people. Writing songs that you yourself would want to hear on the radio.”

Justin Moore tells The Morning Call that he had no thoughts of becoming a country star when he was younger. “I had no desire to do this for a living. I was 17 years old before I had ever played music in any capacity other than growing up and singing in church. And that was because my mama made me.”

Brad Paisley tells People magazine that his tour opener, Chris Lane, asked him for advice about proposing to his now-fiancee Lauren Bushnell. “It was interesting, because he told me that he was going to propose, and he had got this song ready. Right now we’re back in her hometown/ and I’m down on one knee” — into reality as he popped the question. He’d written this thing and planned a whole thing. I had some friends on the [tour] bus, and they were all like, ‘That sounds pretty awesome,’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t do that.’ I’m glad he didn’t listen to me because it worked out great.”

Brad Paisley tells People magazine that he enjoyed guest judging America’s Got Talent. “I had a blast. It was really fun. AGT is not only multi-generational, but we’re talking about multi whatever; I would say genre, but it’s not even genre. It’s beyond that. It’s multi-sort of category. We’re talking about crazy magicians and singers, and then there are dancers and acrobats — people who do crazy things well. It’s unlike any other show that way. I really enjoyed it.”

Eric Church tells the website Harmony Central that he has two favorite guitarists.“I have a couple! One would be Jerry Garcia. I think he was the most underrated. To me, he was a stylist. He had jazz phrasing and voicing that were so interesting to me. It was Americana before there was really Americana. The other was Prince. I think Prince was the best guitar player we’ve ever had. I think he was unequaled and maybe wasn’t as known for it. I don’t think people know how incredibly gifted he was on guitar.”