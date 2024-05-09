Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Josh Hatcher Wins Rangers April Player Of The Month Honors

HATCHER CLUBS THREE HOMERS, DRIVES IN 16 OVER 15 GAMES IN APRIL

FRISCO, Texas (May 9, 2024) – On Thursday, the Texas Rangers announced that RoughRiders utility player Josh Hatcher has been named the Rangers Minor League Player of the Month for April.

The 25-year-old Hatcher slashed .373/.403/.576/.979 over 15 games for Frisco in April with three doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, 11 runs and three steals. He finished third in the Texas League in batting average (.373), tied for eighth in RBIs (16), sixth in slugging (.576) and sixth in OPS (.979).

The month was highlighted by his three-run, walk-off home run against Amarillo on April 27th. It was his first career walk-off home run.

The former Kennesaw State product was drafted by the Rangers in the 10th round of the 2022 draft.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Padres-affiliated San Antonio Missions at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Nick Krauth (2-0, 6.53) against RHP Ryan Bergert (0-2, 7.13) for the Missions.

Thursday is Thirsty Thursday at Riders Field where fans can enjoy half-priced drinks and great baseball. The RoughRiders will celebrate Evan Carter Weekend beginning Friday.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

 

