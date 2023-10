The 32nd Annual J.T. Davis Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Paris Education Foundation is Saturday, October 14, at the Paris Golf and Country Club. The Paris Education Foundation encourages and motivates students to continue education beyond high school and provides school scholarships, teacher grants, and academic programs through community-supported endowments and other sources. Participants should contact the Paris Education Foundation at 903.517.0503 or e-mail pef@parisisd.net.