Judge Eddie Northcutt Announces Bid For Re-Election

SULPHUR SPRINGS—October 3, 2023— 8th Judicial District Judge Eddie Northcutt has announced his intention to seek re-election to the post. Northcutt was initially elected in 2012 and was re-elected without opposition to the next two terms in 2016 and 2020. A Republican, Northcutt will once again seek the nomination of his party in the March, 2024 primary. Northcutt stated, “It was my intention to serve four terms if chosen by the voters. If re-elected, this next term will be my fourth and final term.”

The 8th Judicial District is comprised of Hopkins, Franklin, Rains, and Delta counties.

“It has been my distinct privilege and honor to serve this area as District Judge. When initially running for this job, I stated that the experiences and skill set I possess would uniquely qualify me to serve this area as a district judge, and I have found that to be very true.” “My previous experiences as a mental health professional, minister, school teacher, and attorney have greatly benefitted me—and ultimately the citizens of this district—as I have served on the bench.”

Northcutt has presided over several thousand cases in the district since taking the bench in January, 2013, including hundreds of jury trials and trials to the court (without a jury).

Northcutt, serves as the Local Administrative Judge for the four counties of the district. In that capacity, he was responsible for developing and implementing court operating plans during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The judge stated, “With the aid and cooperation of many people, we were able to avoid the large backlog of cases that many jurisdictions have experienced as a result of the pandemic. We found safe ways to work hard and move the cases through the judicial system. I am grateful that we are not facing what so many areas are facing in terms of backlogs.”

“In talking with other judges from around the state, I am convinced that we are one of the busiest courts in the state. As those involved with our court can attest, I am committed to moving cases through the judicial process quickly, consistent with justice.”

“The key to our success is having great people involved in the judicial process, and we have that. Our court coordinator, court reporter, and the district clerks that I deal with every day, as well as the high-quality attorneys that practice in our district aid in the efficiency of our court.”

Northcutt has presided over a wide range of felony criminal cases, including capital murder and murder cases, assaultive offenses, crimes against children, drug offenses, and property crimes.

“I think the highest honor I have encountered is the confidence that attorneys and litigants have in me when a decision is made to waive a jury and try the case to the court. I believe they know that I will listen carefully and apply the law to the facts in rendering a fair and impartial judgment. I have been pleasantly surprised at the high number of cases that have fallen into this category. It aids in judicial efficiency and results in lower costs to tax payers.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to continue serving the citizens of the 8th Judicial District.”