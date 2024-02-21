Judge Expected To Rule Soon On Cowboys Owner’s Paternity Test

They expect a Dallas County judge to rule soon on whether Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will have to provide a paternity test to see if he’s the father of 27-year-old Alexandra Davis. Daivs sued him in 2022. The woman claims she conceived when the Cowboys owner had a relationship with her mother in the mid-90s. Jones’ attorneys call the paternity test an “invasion of privacy.” Attorneys on both sides presented arguments on whether Davis had a presumed father, a man who was married to her mother when she was born. Jones’ attorney said she did, but Davis said court documents prove she didn’t.