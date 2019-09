The judge presiding over the case of a man accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart has recused herself because she knew one of the people who was killed. State District Judge Angie Juárez Barill announced her recusal from the capital murder case of Patrick Crusius of Collin County a week after her assignment to the case. She also noted that her term of office ends in December 2020 and she wanted the case assigned to someone sure of remaining on the case to its close.