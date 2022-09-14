Judge Ken Starr Dies

Ken Starr, the former president of Baylor University who earned nationwide notoriety as the independent counsel who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, died Tuesday after a lengthy illness. Starr’s six years at Baylor ended in controversy after the school drew criticism for handling sexual assault complaints, reportedly several committed by football players. An independent report released in May 2016 found a fundamental failure in how university officials responded to the information, leading to Starr’s demotion and eventual resignation as chancellor.