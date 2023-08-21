Judge Recuses Self As Advisor In Paxton Impeachement Trial

Justice Marc Brown, former appeals judge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick picked to be legal counsel during former Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial, says he can’t accept. Justice Brown said he contributed $250 to the Eva Guzman campaign in 2021. Guzman, a former Texas Supreme Court justice, ran against Paxton in the Republican primary. Brown said he could have provided legal advice, but because of the trial’s importance to the state of Texas, he had to turn it down.