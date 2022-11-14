Judge Releases Longview Man From Jail

Judge Thomas Hogan has released Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31, of Longview, from prison after a court accused him of his role in the Jan. 6 capitol riots so he can prepare for trial. They will finalize the exact terms of release in a new hearing on Nov. 22. Hogan said a GPS monitor and restricted Internet access would be a part of the terms. Nichols and his friend, Alex Harkrider, of Carthage, were arrested in connection with their participation in the riot at the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.