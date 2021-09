Judge Wesley Tidwell

A Lamar County District Judge has ruled that Paris ISD cannot require students and staff to wear face masks. Judge Wesley Tidwell granted a temporary restraining order to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton sued Paris ISD after the board of trustees voted 5-to-1 last month to add face coverings to the district’s dress code. Another hearing on the case is Tuesday, Sep 21, at 9:00 am. Paxton said, “There will be more to come as lawlessness continues across the state.”