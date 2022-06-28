July Cookout Prices Rise

Buying all the foods for that 4th of July cookout will cost about 17-percent more this year and meat prices are the biggest culprit. That’s according to the annual survey, done by the farm bureau. Gary Joiner with the Texas Farm Bureau says this is all driven by high gas prices and inflation, which is driving up the cost of just about everything. The average cost of a summer cookout for ten people is just over$ 69.
