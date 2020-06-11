" /> June 30 Last Day to Complete Enrollment for 2020 Agriculture Risk Coverage, Price Loss Coverage Programs – EastTexasRadio.com
Access Financial Group
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

June 30 Last Day to Complete Enrollment for 2020 Agriculture Risk Coverage, Price Loss Coverage Programs

3 hours ago

 

June 30 is the last day to schedule an appointment with Farm Service Agency for 2020 agriculture risk coverage and price loss coverage enrollment.   FSA staff are in the office but are working with producers only by phone and using online tools whenever possible. They will send enrollment contracts for signature by mail or email, depending on your preference. If you don’t enroll, you will be ineligible to receive a payment for the 2020 crop year should one trigger for an eligible crop. To find local county office information visit:  Farmers.g-o-v.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     