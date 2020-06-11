June 30 Last Day to Complete Enrollment for 2020 Agriculture Risk Coverage, Price Loss Coverage Programs

June 30 is the last day to schedule an appointment with Farm Service Agency for 2020 agriculture risk coverage and price loss coverage enrollment. FSA staff are in the office but are working with producers only by phone and using online tools whenever possible. They will send enrollment contracts for signature by mail or email, depending on your preference. If you don’t enroll, you will be ineligible to receive a payment for the 2020 crop year should one trigger for an eligible crop. To find local county office information visit: Farmers.g-o-v.