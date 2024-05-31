June Activities At Cooper Lake State Parks

Safe Summer Fun in the Sun

Cooper, TX – It’s the start of summer and there will be plenty of things to do at Cooper Lake State Park! When planning your next trip, be sure to think about how you can stay safe in the Texas summer heat. When you come out to hike, it’s important to stay hydrated so bring plenty of water for yourself and those joining you, including pets. Sunshine is nice but when you come out to swim or catch some fish, be sure to use sunscreen and spend some time in the shade if you start to get too hot. Be sure to check out our sand volleyball court on your next visit. Here at Cooper Lake State Park, we want you to be safe so everyone can have fun!

There are plenty of events to attend this month at Cooper Lake State Park. Kicking off the month is Fishing with the Ranger on June 1st from 9am to 11am at the Doctors Creek Unit and South Sulphur Unit. On June 2nd there will be Art in the Park at both units starting at 10am. Join us on June 8th for a guided hike at either unit starting at 9am. The hike at Doctors Creek will start at the Pelican Point parking lot and the South Sulphur hike will start at the Buggy Whip trailhead. On Saturday, June 15th at Doctors Creek, there will be Kayaking 101 from 9am to 11am. Those interested will need to register if you need to borrow a kayak from the park, and children under 10 will need to be with an adult. You can register for this event by contacting Alicia O’Connor at Alicia.o’connor@tpwd.texas.gov. On June 15th at South Sulphur, kids can become Junior Rangers, just meet up at HQ at 3pm. The next day, June 16th there will be a skins and skulls presentation at South Sulphur at 10am. June 22nd there will be Roving with the Ranger at Doctors Creek from 9am to 10am and a Moonlit Walk at South Sulphur starting at the Coyote Run trailhead at 8pm. Come stargazing at Doctors Creek on June 28th, meet us on the swim beach at 8:30pm. On June 29th there will be a skins and skulls presentation at 9am for Doctors Creek and a guided hike at South Sulphur starting from the Buggy Whip trailhead at 10am. Our final event of the month will be our Becoming a Junior Ranger program on June 30th at the South Sulphur unit starting at 10am.

All programs are free with your entrance permit. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit our Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903)945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctors Creek (903)395-3100).