June At The Children’s Museum

Activities in the Sun Highlight June Activities at

the Children’s Museum

An emphasis on outdoor activities reflects in the June calendar at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum. “Because of the concern over COVID -19, the Children’s Museum is putting more emphasis on our outdoor area. Even though temperature checks, handwashing, and frequent sanitized cleaning are a part of our policy for the inside of the building, some parents may still prefer outside play for their children. We have a great outdoor area, including the State Farm ship, a sand area, and a dry river bed with sharks teeth. However, we are adding specific outdoor activities to enhance the area,” said Sharline Freeman, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum.

Beginning with a visit from the Davis Family Animals on the morning of June 12, planned are weekly outdoor activities. On Friday, June 19, the outdoor area will become an obstacle course with water balloons instead of basketballs for shooting at the goal, tunnels, and additional outside obstacles to overcome. This activity will be available in both the morning at 11:00 and the afternoon at 1:30.

Animals will make another visit to the museum on ______________.

There will even be a Fourth of July Egg Hunt on Friday, July 3. Under the sponsorship of Brookshire’s Grocery, 2,000 eggs were provided to the Children’s Museum for the traditional Easter Egg Hunt.

Because of the closures related to Covid-19, the Easter Egg Hunt has now become the Fourth of July Egg Hunt. Again, there will be one hunt in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Regular admission to the Children’s Museum covers the cost for the additional activities. There will be a limited number of participants, and reservations can be made online or by calling the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum at 903-886-6055. Updates for summer activities can be seen on the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum’s web page at www.netxcm.com or the museum Facebook page.

For additional information, contact:

Sharline Freeman, Executive Director

Northeast Texas Children’s Museum

100 Maple Street

Commerce, Texas 75428

Telephone: (903) 886-6055 or (903) 456-4789

Email: director@netxcm.com