Mark Patrick Header 2020
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Header Mowers Header 2024
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Paris Regional Health Header

Juneteenth Activities In Sulphur Springs

The Juneteenth celebration at Pacific Park in Sulphur Springs will include a marathon run at 7:00 am, a parade at 11:00 am, and a Freedom Market starting at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 15. On Sunday, June 16, they celebrate the Gospel, and the market will continue.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved