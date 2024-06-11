Juneteenth Activities In Sulphur Springs

The Juneteenth celebration at Pacific Park in Sulphur Springs will include a marathon run at 7:00 am, a parade at 11:00 am, and a Freedom Market starting at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 15. On Sunday, June 16, they celebrate the Gospel, and the market will continue.
