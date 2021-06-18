Juneteenth An Official Holiday

Tomorrow is Juneteenth, a new federal holiday. The president signed Republican Senator John Cornyn’s bill, which honors the end of slavery. It is now the 12th national holiday and the first since the hill established Martin Luther King Day in 1983.

Most employees at Texas A&M System Universities and agencies have an unplanned day off today. Chancellor John Sharp has announced the system will be observing the new Juneteenth National Holiday. However, the university says employees should report to work if they provide essential services or whose services are needed to support events and activities involving or serving public members.