Juneteenth In Paris

Juneteenth will be celebrated in Paris on Saturday with a parade at 11am Saturday starting at the intersection of 20th Street NE and Martin Luther King. The lineup will begin at 10am and continue through 10:45. There’s a $5 participation fee. Paris Mayor Reginald Hughes will serve as Grand Marshal of the Parade. The parade will continue to Williams Park where the celebration will continue with face painting, arcade games, three-point shooting , a dunking contest, a bounce house and more. Vendors who want to set up should call 903-491-2122, 469-735-7486 or 903- 422-4859.