Junior Heifer Show In Hopkins

The Hopkins County Jr. Commercial Heifer Show and Sale is at the Civic Center on Saturday, September 30. The cattle in Saturday’s sale will be heifers. Some will be pregnant; others will just be ready. You can find all the details, awards, and genetics of each pen of three heifers will be given before bidding begins. There will be 17 open pens and 15 breed pens. Judging starts in the morning, and the show begins at 9:00 am. City National Bank sponsors a buyer’s dinner at 5:00 pm. The sale starts at 6:00 pm.