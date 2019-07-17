Junior Law Enforcement Academy Starts July 29 At PJC

Paris Junior College is holding a Junior Law Enforcement Academy, Monday through Thursday, July 29-August 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Academy, for young people in sixth through ninth grade, teaches what it takes to be a policeman, judge, lawyer or jailer.

Participants will join in with some of the city’s finest and learn about police operations, jail operations and court procedures. Each day students will visit a different location, including the police department, jail, and courthouse. Students will return to Paris Junior College at the end the week to learn self defense and process a crime scene to figure out “Who Done It?”

To learn more or sign up, please call 903-782-0447.