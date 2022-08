Taylor Parker

Bowie County has selected a jury to hear the capital murder trial of a Simms woman accused of murdering a New Boston woman and kidnapping the unborn baby she cut out of the victim’s womb. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if the jury convicts 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker in the October 2020 death of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping of the unborn child, who later was pronounced dead.