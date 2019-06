Hunt County Jail

Jury selection in the Capital Murder trial of Tyrone Jamaal Williams, of San Marcos, has been set for July 15 in Hunt County. Testimony in the case is scheduled for September 9. Williams is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales and her mother, 52-year-old Vicki Ann Gonzales at their home in Commerce. He faces a possible death sentence if convicted.