Jury Selection To Start In Hopkins County Teen’s Murder Trial

9 hours ago

 

 

Jury selection is slated to begin today in Hopkins County District Court for 17-year-old Gavin Heath Gilbert. He’s accused of one count of Murder and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He allegedly had been in a disagreement with four other teens outside his home in the South Liberty Community and fired four shots into their vehicle. Reportedly, 18-year-old Tyrese Pryor was shot twice and was pronounced dead at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs. Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison is prosecuting the case and Sulphur Springs Attorney Frank Long is representing Gilbert. District Judge Eddie Northcutt will preside over the trial.

