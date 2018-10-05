Just in Time For Halloween: PCT’s Dracula

Paris Community Theatre is proud to announce the second show of the 2018-2019 season: Dracula, adapted by William McNulty. The show is under the direction of long time PCT participant Mike Pickering and sponsored by Quality Care ER, Texas Oncology, and Peoples Bank. Show dates are October 12-13, 19-20, and 26-27 at 7:30 PM. A special matinee performance will be held at 2:30 on Sunday, October 21st. Tickets are available by visiting pctonstage.com

Professor Van Helsing and his brave comrades must hunt down and destroy the profoundly evil Count Dracula. But the Count is exceedingly resourceful, employing superhuman strength, psychic powers, and shape-changing to confound and frustrate his antagonists. Culminating in a wild and shocking confrontation between the King of Vampires and those who would rid the world of him, this adaptation is an action-packed, blood-soaked retelling of Bram Stoker’s classic tale of horror. Some moments may be too frightening for young children.

“This is the first play I have been involved with that takes so many people to produce,” says Mike Pickering, the production’s director. “I can’t thank the cast and crew of this show enough for the time and effort they have put into this production. It’s the only “horror play” I have been involved with and I must say it has been enjoyable to see these characters come to life.”

Dracula’s cast includes Kevin Wickersham, Jess Micah Halbert, Michelle Hobbs, Ashley Pickering, Jim Hamaker, Austen Naron, Dalen Hobbs, Camden Renfro, Kat Tillman, Kaitlin Frazier, Madison Turner, Yvette Robinson, McKenzie Stogner-Dickinson, Audrey Hobbs, Mike Risinger, Sam Griffin, and Olen Cox. PCT’s third production of the season, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, begins with auditions on October 8th & 9th. The production will be under the direction of Paula Vaughan.

For tickets or more information please visit the PCT website at pctonstage.com