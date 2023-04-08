Justice Thomas Visits Crow’s Wood County Farm

On top of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas using Harlan Crow’s yacht and private Bombardier Global 5000 jet, Crow and Thomas have traveled to the infamous Bohemian Grove retreat and Crow’s Wood County ranch. Legal and business documents show that Harlan Crow’s corporations own Mill Creek Farm in Wood County. According to Justia Trademarks, CFH Mill Creek Company, L.P. owns the farm’s trademark. Additionally, Texas State public records show that C.H. Asset Company is the registered agent for CFH Mill Creek Company, L.P. and that Harlan R. Crow is the chairman and director of C.H. Asset Company.