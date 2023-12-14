ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Justiss Custodian Delivers Gifts to Every Student

Pictured With Mr. Harris (Santa Clause Harris) are students from Mrs. Thompson’s class Isaac Dimas, Kenley Crittenden, Grayson Lester and Savannah Jacobeson

Justiss Elementary’s very own custodian, David Harris, wanted to be able to bless every student at Justiss with a small Christmas gift. He began his vision last year and hasn’t looked back. He personally went around to local businesses and asked for donations to make this dream a reality. Donations were given by Paris Chevrolet, Liberty National Bank, First Federal Community Bank, Justiss staff members, and other generous donors.

Pictured above: Savannah from Mrs. Thompson’s class opens her gift

Following their annual Christmas Sing-a-Long, Mr. Harris, dressed in his Santa suit, with his reindeer pulling his sleigh, went room to room passing out presents to each and every Justiss boy and girl. There were also some additional elves at Justiss, whom Mr. Harris enlisted to shop, organize, wrap, and bring his generous vision to fruition. Justiss Counselor Andrea Irwin expressed, “Mr. Harris brings joy to our kids every day at Justiss, and this is just one more example of his great big heart!”

Pictured above: Mr. Harris (Santa Clause Harris) with Elias Santos from Mrs. Williams’ class

It is important to recognize the efforts of those who make a positive impact on our lives and the lives of others. Mr. Harris and his team of helpers embody the true spirit of Christmas by giving selflessly to bring joy to the children at Justiss. It is a testament to his character that he continues to spread kindness and generosity every day.

