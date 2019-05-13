Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Justiss Elementary And Aikin Elementary Named To National Showcase

37 mins ago

From left are Justiss principal Renee’ Elmore and assistant principals Kendra Beshirs and Dustin Smyers.

For the second year in a row, Justiss Elementary and Aikin Elementary were named Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools by the Flippen Group. Campuses across the country were considered based on the level of implementation by all staff and data demonstrating Capturing Kids’ Hearts has made a significant improvement in attendance, discipline, climate/culture, or academics.

From left are Aikin assistant principals David Stevens and Katie Exum and principal Kimberly Donnan.

A Flippen Group team visited each nominated campus to gather data, and to interview students, teachers, administrators, and parents. They gathered information during a campus walk-through and collected surveys regarding the perceived climate and culture of the campus. Following this visit, the selection team reviewed all accumulated data and selected the campuses to receive the awards.

