Justiss Elementary And Aikin Elementary Named To National Showcase

For the second year in a row, Justiss Elementary and Aikin Elementary were named Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools by the Flippen Group. Campuses across the country were considered based on the level of implementation by all staff and data demonstrating Capturing Kids’ Hearts has made a significant improvement in attendance, discipline, climate/culture, or academics.

A Flippen Group team visited each nominated campus to gather data, and to interview students, teachers, administrators, and parents. They gathered information during a campus walk-through and collected surveys regarding the perceived climate and culture of the campus. Following this visit, the selection team reviewed all accumulated data and selected the campuses to receive the awards.