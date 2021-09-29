Justiss Elementary Celebrates Their Annual ‘Starts With Hello’ Program

Each year in September, Justiss Elementary School participates in “Start With Hello” week along with thousands of schools and youth organizations nationwide. The “Start With Hello” program teaches students in grades K – 12 to help their peers in fun and meaningful ways. The program was put in place to teach students to help other peers that are showing signs of loneliness and social isolation.

Justiss student council members will be leading the students in multiple activities throughout this week to promote inclusion and kindness. A kickoff celebration was held last Friday at the Justiss Rise Up Assembly.

Other activities that Justiss students will participate in this week are “Be a Rainbow in Someone’s Cloud,” “Mix It Up Lunch Day,” “Kindness Rocks,” and “Morning Greetings with Music and Warm Welcomes.”