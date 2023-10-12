ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Cornerstone Metal Products 2023 Grand Opening
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Justiss Elementary Holds Pink-Out Assembly to Support One of Their Own Teachers

Pictured left to right: LaMatria Wallce, Betsy Prado, Callie Gann, Clara Price, Sheree Turner, Savannah Peralta, Jill Young and Suzann Esch.

Justiss Elementary showed support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one of their own teachers, Sheree Turner, by hosting a Pink-Out Friday Assembly on October 6, 2023. The theme of the assembly was “No One Fights Alone.” The staff wore pink shirts with the message “Tough like Turner” to show their support for Ms. Turner, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer after having beaten it years ago.

Principal Renee Elmore encourages Mrs. Turner in front of the campus.

As a show of support before her first treatment, Justiss staff members came together and made a large basket filled with goodies and treats for Ms. Turner. This gesture was a heartwarming way to show support for someone who is going through a tough time. The message that “No One Fights Alone” was evident in the way that the school rallied around Ms. Turner.

Pictured left to right: Ryleigh Alberty, London Danner, Kingston Shepherd, Jazzlyn Sampson, and Boston Cobb.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     