Justiss Elementary Holds Pink-Out Assembly to Support One of Their Own Teachers

Justiss Elementary showed support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one of their own teachers, Sheree Turner, by hosting a Pink-Out Friday Assembly on October 6, 2023. The theme of the assembly was “No One Fights Alone.” The staff wore pink shirts with the message “Tough like Turner” to show their support for Ms. Turner, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer after having beaten it years ago.

As a show of support before her first treatment, Justiss staff members came together and made a large basket filled with goodies and treats for Ms. Turner. This gesture was a heartwarming way to show support for someone who is going through a tough time. The message that “No One Fights Alone” was evident in the way that the school rallied around Ms. Turner.