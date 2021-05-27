" /> Justiss Elementary Kicks Off The End Of Year Awards Assemblies With Kindergarten Moving Up Ceremonies – EastTexasRadio.com
Justiss Elementary Kicks Off The End Of Year Awards Assemblies With Kindergarten Moving Up Ceremonies

4 hours ago

Pictured above: Kindergartner Adan Vasquez receives his moving-up certificate from Principal Renee Elmore.

Justiss Elementary kicked off their in-person award assemblies with Kindergarten moving-up ceremonies. Students walked across the stage and received their moving-up certificate from Principal Renee Elmore. Justiss will be doing the rest of their awards assemblies throughout the next few days in small groups so that all in attendance can maintain social distancing. The schedule for all awards assemblies is on the Justiss website, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

Pictured above: Dayne Huff receives his certificate from Principal Renee Elmore.

