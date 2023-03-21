Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Justiss Elementary School Talent Showcase

The students for the Justiss Talent Showcase demonstrated a variety of talents this year. They did everything from singing to dancing to showing off talents on musical instruments. Here is a list of performers and what they did:
– Bristynn High- singing “Bloody Mary” by Wednesday Addams
– Michael &amp; Luke Metcalf – TikTok Monster dance &amp; Anthony Lehman – Beat Boxing
– Kelis Wallace- singing “Baby.”
– Adalyn Graham- dancing to “Quiet Life.”
– Addylynn Little on the piano &amp; Olivia Echols singing “Jireh.”
– Ryan Calabria, Brooklyn Jones, Emersyn Vanderburg, and Madalee Jones – dancing to
“Party in the USA”
– Chynna Harris – singing “The Climb.”
– Abigail Vasquez singing “You Say” &amp; Claire O’Bryan performing a gymnastic routine
– The Star Blazers: Soriah Soler, Damarea Curlee, &amp; SaDavia Quinn – dance routine
– Jordyn Council – singing “Stand Up” with backup dancers: The Star Blazers
– Braylon Johnson – performing on the drums “This Is What Heartbreak Feels Like.”
A big thank you goes out to this year’s master of ceremonies, Gavin Hanley and Londyn Bell, and set manager Shaunessy Wortham.

