Justiss Elementary School Talent Showcase

The students for the Justiss Talent Showcase demonstrated a variety of talents this year. They did everything from singing to dancing to showing off talents on musical instruments. Here is a list of performers and what they did:

– Bristynn High- singing “Bloody Mary” by Wednesday Addams

– Michael & Luke Metcalf – TikTok Monster dance & Anthony Lehman – Beat Boxing

– Kelis Wallace- singing “Baby.”

– Adalyn Graham- dancing to “Quiet Life.”

– Addylynn Little on the piano & Olivia Echols singing “Jireh.”

– Ryan Calabria, Brooklyn Jones, Emersyn Vanderburg, and Madalee Jones – dancing to

“Party in the USA”

– Chynna Harris – singing “The Climb.”

– Abigail Vasquez singing “You Say” & Claire O’Bryan performing a gymnastic routine

– The Star Blazers: Soriah Soler, Damarea Curlee, & SaDavia Quinn – dance routine

– Jordyn Council – singing “Stand Up” with backup dancers: The Star Blazers

– Braylon Johnson – performing on the drums “This Is What Heartbreak Feels Like.”

A big thank you goes out to this year’s master of ceremonies, Gavin Hanley and Londyn Bell, and set manager Shaunessy Wortham.