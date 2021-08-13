Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
cypress basin hospice
Rocky Point Adventures Header

Justiss Elementary Staff Get Ready for the Upcoming School Year

Dave Kirkpatrick 2 hours ago

 

Pictured Above: Marsha Oats and Andrea Porcayo play 2 truths and 1 lie
Pictured Above: Justiss Teachers express their feelings for the upcoming school year with “Which Meme Fits You.”

Justiss Elementary started their 2021-2022 school year off with activities to get them ready. One of the activities was an icebreaker called 2 truths and 1 lie.   This activity had the teachers breaking apart and getting with other co-workers to take the time to get to know each other a little better.

Another activity the Principals did with their staff was a team-building activity called “Which Meme Fits You?”  Teachers found the Meme that best described how they felt as they prepared for the new year.  They then discussed their feelings with their group.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     