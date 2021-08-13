Justiss Elementary Staff Get Ready for the Upcoming School Year

Justiss Elementary started their 2021-2022 school year off with activities to get them ready. One of the activities was an icebreaker called 2 truths and 1 lie. This activity had the teachers breaking apart and getting with other co-workers to take the time to get to know each other a little better.

Another activity the Principals did with their staff was a team-building activity called “Which Meme Fits You?” Teachers found the Meme that best described how they felt as they prepared for the new year. They then discussed their feelings with their group.