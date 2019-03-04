Kacey Talks About Her Grammys in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Gwen Stefani tells Parade Magazine that she is including Blake Shelton in her Las Vegas residency show. ”I celebrate Blake every day in my life, and I am so grateful for him. He is my best bestie. The show has sections, and the final act of the Vegas show is a Western theme. I wrote “Make Me Like You” about Blake and that act starts with that song. It’s to show the triumph over some of the heartache in my life.”

Trisha Yearwood tells People magazine that she was starstruck after meeting Bradley Cooper at one of her concerts. “We played in L.A., and Bradley Cooper stayed for the whole show. He was in research mode for A Star Is Born and came backstage. Garth was like, ‘Wow, all the women on this tour suddenly want to be in the meet and greet!’ What was so cool about that was he made you feel immediately comfortable. He was so nice. You just were like: Wow, it’s so cool to meet somebody who’s doing so well. And you are a little star-struck.”

Dan + Shay tell Billboard magazine that they have different tour essentials

Dan: My pour-over coffee. I’m very specific about my coffee. It’s called a V60. I brought a separate suitcase for it on the U.K. tour.

Shay: My phone. Golf Clash and Clash Royale are super addicting [games]. I don’t play them at home because they’re distracting for my family.

Kacey Musgraves tells E! News that she has special places for her Grammy Awards. “I’m going to give one to my grandma…put one on the hood of my car. It was so wild. But very cool considering this album is very personal to me and it marks a very special chapter in my life—getting married, turning 30.”

Luke Bryan tells ABC that he would have sung a Brooks & Dunn song had he ever auditioned for ”American Idol”. “I would have done a Brooks & Dunn song probably. Because I used to think I could sing like Brooks & Dunn.”

The Kansas City Star claims Eric Church was recently performing in Kansas City when he covered Queen’s ”Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Michael Ray tells Billboard magazine that he thinks ‘One That Got Away’ is a feel good song. “When we recorded the song, I felt it was really in the realm of a feel-good groove, kind of like ‘Kiss You In The Morning.’ I haven’t had a song like that yet. When you hear it, it’s one that makes you think you’ve heard it before. The melody stays with you. Anytime you listen to it, it just kind of takes you away which is what I want my music to do.”

Pop Culture Country claims Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, appeared on an episode of ”Project Runway All Stars” in 2016. The show’s contestants were tasked with putting together fashion designs using supplies and clothing from New York City police officers and firefighters.