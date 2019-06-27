Katy and Orlando’s Wedding Plans in Today’s Hollywood Gossip Report

The Liverpool Echo claims Denise Jones recently went into labor while Pink was performing in concert in Liverpool, England. The pop star had just started singing “Get the Party Started” when Denise began to deliver. Security guards called medics before they quickly arrived and moved Denise to a medical tent. She quickly gave birth before naming her daughter Dolly Pink.

People magazine says Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry plan to marry by the end of the year. A source tells the magazine, “They are using a planner to finalize all the wedding details. Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too. They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.”

The Daily Mail claims Brody Jenner is under fire for referring to his father Caitlin as ‘he’ during an interview on MTV. Brody said, ”I had been dating Kaitlynn Carter for four and a half years, and my dad came out and said that he wanted to be called Caitlyn. Two Caitlyns….”

Fans respond …

‘Brody Jenner remains a pile of trash + seems to really enjoy purposely misgendering Caitlyn Jenner,’

‘The Hills reboot has delivered everything and more: Whitney reaction shots, Audrina staring blankly, so many crystals, Brody being a tool and misgendering Caitlyn.

Vibe magazine claims Jaleel White is going to reprise his role as Steve Urkel on the new Scooby-Doo series. He is going to play Scooby’s loud and annoying neighbor. Kenan Thompson, Wanda Sykes, Mark Hamill and Halsey will also make guest appearances on the new show.

The NY Post claims Kim Kardashian was recently spotted out wearing flip-flop high heels. The heels cost $830 and come in neutral and gray colors. Kim has been wearing them with leather pants.

Ace Showbiz claims Emma Stone is recovering from injuring her shoulder. She slipped on a floor at a home in London before crashing to the ground. The actress is in the UK to film Disney’s live-action movie ”Cruella.” The injury is not expected to delay filming

The National Enquirer claims Channing Tatum has completely fallen for his girlfriend Jessie J. A source tells the magazine, “They’ll spend the whole day in bed together, oblivious that there’s a world out there. He’s not returning calls from his pals – and even work colleagues are upset. He figures he may as well enjoy his time with his hot new squeeze. All he wants to do is be with Jessie, and everybody’s worried about him.”