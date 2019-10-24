Kaufman County Home Invasion Suspect Sought

Kaufman County Deputies are searching for the person who tied a 78-year-old elderly woman to a chair and set her house on fire. The suspect is described as a heavy-set woman with strawberry hair wearing a black hoodie and gold-rimmed glasses. The victim remains in the hospital in stable but guarded condition. It’s uncertain if the victim and her attacker knew each other. Two neighbor women and a stranger who stopped at the scene rescued the victim from her burning house. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.