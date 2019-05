Authorities are investigating after a female homeowner in Forney shot and killed an intruder Thursday. The woman told Kaufman County deputies that she was awakened by a loud pounding at her door, but didn’t recognize the man. A short time later, she heard someone kick in the back door. She called 911 and hid in a closet, but the man found her. She defended herself by shooting the intruder. He was found dead when officers arrived on the scene.