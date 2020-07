Authorities from multiple agencies are investigating after a mother and her two young daughters were found dead inside a car in Farmers Branch. Kaufman County deputies reported 31-year-old Natalie Chambers and her daughters 4-year-old Izabel and 2-year-old Elise were reported missing after they left their Forney home for a play date in Grapevine and never returned. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office and is under investigation.