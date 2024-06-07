Kaufman Man Sentenced For Lamar County Murder

A Lamar County jury Thursday convicted 58-year-old David Brandon Bowlby of Kaufman, Texas of Murder. Bowlby was accused of killing 58-year-old Charles Peck of Van Zandt County in March of 2023. . Peck’s body was found southeast of Paris on the property of Daisy Farms. Bowlby elected to have Judge Wes Tidwill decide his sentence. Bowlby’s criminal history showed he had served 20 years in prison for murdering his mother. Judge Tidwell sentenced him to life in prison. Bowlby was prosecuted by DA Gary Young and was represented by Heath Hyde of Sulphur Springs.