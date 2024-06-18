Header Mowers Header 2024
Keep Paris Beautiful Receives $10,000 Grant From CARDS Holdings

 

Left to Right:
Doug Harris, City of Paris Assistant City Manager; Julia Trigg Crawford, Executive Director Keep Paris Beautiful; Blake Tarpley, Director of Government Affairs, CARDS Holdings; Crystal Miller, Vice President of Customer Experience, CARDS Holdings.

Keep Paris Beautiful (KPB) recently received a $10,000 check from CARDS Holdings, the new trash services provider for the City of Paris. This grant was provided to fund KPB’s recycling efforts in the community. 

“Keep Paris Beautiful is honored to receive this generous grant from CARDS Holdings, and we appreciate the help from the City of Paris to make it happen”, said KPB Executive Director Julia Trigg Crawford. “There are many ways these funds can be used, either as extensions of existing recycling programs, or the launch of something new. I will be at the Keep Texas Beautiful state conference next week to attend a variety of recycling seminars, and network with other affiliates who are leading successful recycling programs in their communities. We want to ensure these CARDS funds are used in ways that make the greatest impact in Paris and Lamar County. Over the next few weeks our KPB Board will be hard at work researching the options, and laying the groundwork for our projects, so stay tuned!”

