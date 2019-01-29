Hi there,

As a new year begins, Keep Texas Beautiful is hard at work serving the great state we call home. In 2019, we resolve to mobilize more volunteers, reach even more Texans and continue to educate our communities on the importance of keeping our state clean and beautiful.

Spring is a busy season here at KTB! We have opened applications for our prestigious Governor’s Community Achievement Awards, will administer the Don’t mess with Texas® Trash-Off and Great American Cleanup, will visit with elected officials at the Texas Capitol on KTB Day, will continue to serve and grow our vast affiliate network, and so much more.

We would love to share more information with you on any one of our programs and the dedicated local communities, volunteers, and affiliates participating in them. Find your local members and learn about the programs they’re hosting here: ktb.org/find-an-affiliate.

Please reach out if you’d like to learn more. In the meantime, feel free to check out the quick roundup of our latest projects below and visit ktb.org for more details.

-Suzanne Kho