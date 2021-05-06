" /> Keep Your COVID Vaccination Card Safe – EastTexasRadio.com
Keep Your COVID Vaccination Card Safe

33 mins ago

After you get your COVID-19 vaccine, keep your vaccination card safe, scammers are using the COVID-19 pandemic to try to steal your personal information.

Don’t share a photo of your COVID-19 vaccination card online or on social media. Scammers can use the content you post, like your date of birth, health care details, or other personal information, to steal your identity.

You should get a COVID-19 vaccination card at your first vaccine appointment. If you didn’t, contact the provider site where you got vaccinated or your state health department to find out how to get a card.

If someone contacts you to buy or sell a vaccination card, it’s a scam. If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, report it online or call 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477). TTY users can call 1-800-377-4950.

