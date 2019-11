Mt Pleasant high school’s National Honor Society members made Titus County a little more beautiful recently by picking littler along its Adopt-a-Highway section of U.S. 271 between FM 1734 and CR 1315. Volunteers in the group picked up 53 bags of litter along with “lots of tire pieces” during their latest efforts. Anyone interested in adopting a section of highway for litter prevention can contact Stephanie Fahrney at TxDOT by calling 903-799-1202.