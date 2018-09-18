Keith And Blake On The Voice In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Wide Open Country claims Kelsea Ballerini is going to open for Kelly Clarkson on Kelly’s 2019 Meaning Of Life tour.

Luke Combs tells Rolling Stone magazine that he didn’t pick up a guitar and want to be the next Kenny Chesney. “I’ve always been a small goals kind of guy. When I picked up the guitar it wasn’t like, ‘Ok, I’m going to be Kenny Chesney.’ It was like, ‘I want to play a chord,’ and then it was like, ‘I want to play another one, then play a song, then sing while playing the song.'”

Maren Morris tells Billboard magazine that she is a casual tomboy. “Definitely casual. If I’m at home or on the road before a show, I’m usually in yoga clothes. But I feel like if I’m going out and it’s not a show because I obviously have a very particular show style. I like to keep it casual with a little bit of rocker. My style is not a very girly girl at all, I never have been. Even as a kid I always used to shy away from that and wanted to be a tomboy.”

New Idea magazine claims Keith Urban allegedly wants to keep his Franklin, Tennessee farmhouse because it has a Man Cave. A source tells the Australian magazine that he and Nicole Kidman are selling the property. “Nicole stood by him through his addiction problems and put him in rehab four months after they got married, and whenever he’s left alone she worries about him – especially when he’s holed up in a lonely farmhouse on his own. Him relapsing has always been and always will be her greatest fear.”

Keith Urban says he likes Blake Shelton more after taping several episodes of The Voice with him. “I like Blake a lot. I like him even more after spending a whole day with him and getting to know him. I realized I didn’t know him that well. I’ve never really spent any time with him, so I really enjoyed it. I had a blast doing it. I love that side of it. I love being able to try and offer advice, feedback, insight, guidance — anything I can to those guys and girls who haven’t had that opportunity, and haven’t been around people who can give them specific help.”

Luke Bryan tells Yahoo News that he enjoys eating potato chips before his concerts. “Just a good ol’ bag of yellow Lays pre-show. I honestly don’t eat a bunch on the road. Usually a bowl of soup or, I have been addicted to making a good old-fashion BLT. I just try to eat as healthy as I can out there and stay away from after-show food.”